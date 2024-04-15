Hungary FM Consults Israeli FM by Phone

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto conducted a phone conversation with Israel's foreign minister on Sunday.

On his Facebook page, FM Szijjarto emphasized that he and FM Yisrael Kac had reviewed the situation on the ground following the overnight attack.

"I assured my colleague that Hungary stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israeli people. At the same time, I also made it clear that we firmly condemn the attack on the Middle Eastern country," FM Szijjarto wrote.

I underlined that, as a member of the international community, Hungary has been a continuous advocate for the avoidance of escalation recently. I expressed my hope we can still prevent a major escalation threatening global security.

– he added."Hungary stands with Israel in these difficult days!" – FM Szijjarto wrote, concluding his post.

Cover photo: Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)