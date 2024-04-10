Peter Magyar Not Enough to Topple Viktor Orban, Bulgarian expert says

"Democracy is alive and well in Hungary," Georgi Markov stated. The former Bulgarian constitutional judge currently residing in Hungary voiced his thoughts on the most read Bulgarian news portals, Pik.bg and Epicenter.bg, after Peter Magyar organized yet another demonstration on Sunday, gathering with his supporters in front of the Parliament building in Budapest. Markov noted that opposition-organized anti-government demonstrations illustrates that Hungary is a democracy.

But it is not normal for the Western media and the opposition to lie about the scale of the event. The speaker at the podium cited hundreds of thousands of participants, when there were only 40,000,

he stressed, pointing out that the photos taken at the rally do not bear out crowds of hundreds of thousands.

Lawyer Peter Magyar, speaks to supporters on Kossuth Lajos Square outside Parliament building in Budapest on April 6, 2024. Photo by MTI Szilard Kosticsak

According to the ex-constitutional judge, a few tens of thousands of people are not enough to overthrow PM Viktor Orban, who is in the middle of his term and was voted in by a not trivial three million Hungarians. In his article, the expert lists the factors that will contribute to the success of the Right in the European Parliamentary and local elections on June 9: