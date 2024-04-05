Rendkívüli

PM Orban Received as One of Europe's Most Important Leaders

Hungary's prime minister holds talks in the Balkans.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 04. 05. 15:22
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (l) is received by President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik (r) at Banja Luka airport on April 4, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Banja Luka, where he was received at the international airport by President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik.

ORBÁN Viktor; DODIK, Milorad
 Sharing a post on X, Milorad Dodik wrote:

Viktor Orban is a proven and sincere friend of Republika Srpska.

In an earlier post, the Bosnian Serb leader said that

the arrival of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Banja Luka is extremely important for Republika Srpska, as he is one of the most important European leaders. Negotiations will continue to strengthen political and economic cooperation.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto arrived in Banja Luka earlier and was received by the Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Viskovic.

According to the Serbian press, the visit will include a reception in front of the Palace of the Republic, followed by talks between Milorad Dodik and Viktor Orban, but also talks with several ministers and an economic forum in Republika Srpska.

As part of our responsible neighborhood policy, we will continue to provide all support for the development of Republika Srpska,

Hungary's foreign minister wrote in a Facebook post. He added that 

our agricultural support programs have been a great success, and we can build on them. We were accompanied by 23 leaders of Hungarian companies, who will hopefully hold many fruitful negotiations with their partners tomorrow.

During the visit, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will be awarded the highest honor of Republika Srpska.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier article, Bosnian Prime Minister Borjana Kristo and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed bilateral cooperation and Bosnia and Herzegovina's EU integration in Sarajevo on Thursday, as published on the Bosnian government’s website.

