Hungary FM: We Are Under Constant Siege Amidst Europe, a Liberal Ocean

Four years ago, I would never have thought that we would be hosting events of this size, Megafon founder Istvan Kovacs underlined in his welcome speech.

The left-wing media remained silent about Megafon until our second video was published, and then they started freaking out,

– Mr Kovacs said, adding that the left has not been able to copy one thing from Megafon, and that's the training of digital freedom fighters, of whom the organization has already trained over one thousand.

The event was also addressed by FM Peter Szijjarto. The last time the politician was a guest of Megafon was two years ago.

Some eight or ten years ago it was a generally accepted fact that we cannot win on the internet, but, thanks to Megafon, this has changed,

– Mr Szijjarto has said. He emphasized that it is by no means a given that events such as the Megafon Club event can take place in today's Europe, referring to the fact that Brussels, the capital of integration, has recently banned a conservative conference.

We are under constant siege in the midst of Europe, a liberal ocean, where our country, instead of arms, must fight rule of law procedures, the gender propaganda and the liberal mainstream,

– FM Szijjarto said, adding that the biggest problem for Brussels' liberal elite is that Hungary and the Hungarian government have proven been successful in warding off attacks from Brussels for 14 years now. Regarding the issue of EU funds, Hungary's foreign minister emphasized that Brussels is withholding these monies illegally, despite the fact that Hungary and the Hungarians have played a major role in the creation of these funds.

It is a great achievement from Hungarian people that Hungary's economy has remained on its feet and is able to grow, despite the continuous intrigues from Brussels,

– Mr Szijjarto underlined, adding that companies that did not fall for the fake news of the liberal mainstream and remained on the ground of normality and made logical and realistic decisions had also played a major role in maintaining the success of the Hungarian economy.

If there is a living example of someone abiding by international law, it is us,

– FM Szijjarto has said, referring to the fact that while Hungary has taken in more than a million Ukrainian war refugees, the government maintained control over the country's southern border, refusing to allow masses of unknown individuals - who have crossed several safe countries - to enter Hungary's territory.

In the vicinity of war, we need to engage in a heroic struggle to remain a safe country. We, Hungarians, have not taken a single step that's resulted in prolonging the war or endangering human lives,

– Hungary's foreign minister declared, adding that the successes of the past 14 years could not have been achieved without the Hungarian people, as voters have given the co-ruling party alliance a two-thirds majority in the last four elections.

If there is a community that is elected by a large majority of people four times in a row, then we may duly suspect that this group is supported by the voters,

– Mr Szijjarto emphasized. He added that a war psychosis has recently gripped Western politicians. He stated that liberals are fueling this war psychosis through decisions that have caused irreparable damage to Europe, affecting all social groups negatively in recent years. Szijjártó emphasized the need for a right-wing turnaround in Brussels in June to halt the war psychosis in the western half of the continent.