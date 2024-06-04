– At the European Parliament (EP) elections, we'll vote not just for party lists, but also for war or peace. Some parties are openly pro-war, advocating for sending weapons and soldiers to Ukraine, while others—such as Fidesz and the co-ruling Christian Democrats (KDNP) in Hungary—take a pro-peace stance. In doing so, they represent the will of the Hungarian people, and, not least, the European people, in contrast to the Brussels elite, which makes decisions in the interests of globalist, pro-war big business," constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici explained to our newspaper.

The legal expert from Szazadveg emphasized that a war is raging in our neighborhood; more and more lives are lost every day, the economy suffers daily blows, and the left continues trying to drag the country into the conflict, disregarding the lives of our young people and the heavy historical burden we have been forced to carry over the past century.

– They are completely blinded by their desire for political gain and to retake power, and to this end, nothing is too expensive," Mr. Lomnici underlined. He pointed out that Hungary only has 21 MEPs in the European Parliament—a small proportion of the total headcount, but the message we are sending to Europe is still very decisive. The more pro-peace politicians we send to Brussels, the louder the demand for peace will be. Our country must lead by example, showing that Hungarians do not want either war or pro-war MEPs.