PM Orban: We Are Extremely Strong and Will Win the Elections

With the upcoming elections drawing closer, Mandiner posed extensive questions for Viktor Orban's views on relevant topics, such as the escalation of the war in Ukraine, nuclear weapons, European conscription and the chances of Ursula von der Leyen's re-election.

Assassination attempt on Robert Fico

Regarding the attempt on the Slovakian prime minister's life, Orban said:

I have a unique relationship with Robert Fico, who has gone from being an anti-Hungarian politician to a sovereignist politician.

"We have in the mean time become allies on the European front line, so my first thought was that we have suffered a serious loss", the Hungarian PM added.

Regarding the onslaught of hate speech following the attack, Mandiner asked Mr Orban if he feared that such an attack could happen in our country.

"No doubt, such a danger exists. For months, they have been rallying the Slovaks against Fico for turning a pro-war country into a pro-peace country. In such a situation, a pro-war person might feel morally empowered to kill the head of the government," he said.

On the hateful comments, the prime minister noted that we need to think about setting clear boundaries and rules in this area, as well.