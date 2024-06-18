The Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians Is One of the Most Stable Parties in Serbia

The Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ/SVM) has experienced one of the most trying periods in its thirty-year existence, but the tragedies and four elections of the past seven months have shown that VMSZ/SVM remains one of the most stable parties in Serbia, party chief Balint Pasztor told MTI on the occasion of the anniversary. He remarked that at the end of October last year, the party lost its president, Istvan Pasztor, and two days later, the campaign for snap parliamentary and provincial elections began. The largest ethnic Hungarian party in the northern region of the country was successful in these December elections and in the municipal and European Parliament elections in June.

I am happy that we managed to preserve the community and the party, and the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians remains one of the most stable parties on the Serbian domestic political scene. Disappearing into the political abyss - something that has happened to many even long-time consequential parties - did not happen to us,

he stressed.

In the recent past there has been an election every one and a half to two years on average, the party chief pointed out, expressing his confidence that the coming period will be calmer and will be about real work. He hopes that the stability in domestic politics will help to ensure that infrastructure projects and the development plans of individual municipalities could be completed in this time. The politician has also chaired the Municipal Assembly of Subotica, in addition to being an MP and party group leader in the national Parliament. In the future, however, he will resign from his post in Subotica, because as party president he wants to focus attention on all ethnic Hungarian municipalities, "as Istvan Pasztor had done before him and as is the duty of a party president". "That's why I didn't accept the post of minister either, despite being tapped for the position, but I considered it more important to coordinate the work of our eight state secretaries and to be able to speak out on important issues in Parliament. In addition to these tasks, I would like to be among the people as much as possible," he said.