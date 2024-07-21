A Pity: Europe Has Forgotten Its Debt to Christianity

"Sometimes you really need a little distance to be grateful. The rule of law, freedom, prosperity, cultural richness: Europe is blessed with so many good things," Augsburg theologian Johannes Hartl wrote on his social media, as higlighted by the Catholic Kath.net news site.

In his post, Johannes Hartl, the founder of the Augsburg House of Prayer, wrote that he had travelled a lot in his life, had loved many countries and had met "amazingly beautiful places and nice people" everywhere.

"But I am even more fascinated by the cultural, religious and institutional heritage of this ancient continent [Europe].

It is such a pity that it has largely forgotten that it owes much of this to Christianity...

– the theologian stated.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: V4NA)