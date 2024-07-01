International Spokesman: Antony Blinken's Accusation a Whopping Big Lie + Video

Speaking on Sunday's Bayer show, State Secretary for International Communication and Relations Zoltan Kovacs shared his views on the US presidential election campaign, the debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Anthony Blinken's absurd accusations, and the distribution of power that took place in Brussels, Hir TV reported on its website. According to Zoltan Kovacs, it was not a good idea to hold the debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump,

since even liberal media outlets say that the incumbent president's performance was disastrous, which is also reflected in the diplomacy of the United States.

🇭🇺🇪🇺 Remember Hungary's 2011 slogan 'Strong Europe'? @PM_ViktorOrban asked for a stronger Europe by strengthening Member States. Now, 'Make Europe Great Again' focuses on the same idea. The Hungarian model shows that national models work: each country can pursue its own interests… pic.twitter.com/u2KpymVbkQ — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) June 30, 2024

"Trump has never had a better chance to win this election," he added. When asked whether Joe Biden could be replaced four months before the election, Zolatn Kovacs said it is possible that the stage was set for an internal showdown within the Democratic Party or for some kind of reshuffle.