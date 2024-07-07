PM Orban Proves How Important Peace Is to Him

Commenting on Viktor Orban's visit to Kyiv and then to Moscow to discuss peace in the first week of Hungary taking over the rotating Presidency of the European Council, Fanni Lajko said in the joint program by the Center for Fundamental Rights (AK) and Hir FM called The Hour of Truth that "The Hungarian prime minister was showing how important peace is to him and is urging other member states to do the same,"

The AK analyst stressed:

there is nothing surprising in the launching of the process to establish peace because, unlike other member states, Hungary's rhetoric and actions line up.

It is very clear that EU citizens do not want war, said Petra Halko, senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute for Research. They also don't want to see a conflict in their neighborhood, and certainly do not want to be participants in a war. Establishing peace is thus politics in the classical sense of the term: representation of the people, she stressed.

Regarding the emerging European Parliamentary group Patriots for Europe, founded by among others Orban's Fidesz and the Christian Democrats alliance, Fanni Lajko said that the three founders, Czech Andrej Babis, Austrian Herbert Kickl and Viktor Orban, all attended and spoke at CPAC Hungary, the conservative event held on April 25-26. Hungary has managed to secure important allies and the list is expected grow, the analyst said.

"There are people in senior positions in the EU institutions who are not only suspected of corruption,"

Petra Halko pointed out, but have been proven to have been involved in actual cases of corruption. "It's blood-boiling, these people have no intention of changing the direction that the European Union has been heading in recent years," added the analyst from the 21st Century Research Institute.

The Hour of Truth program can be viewed in Hungarian here: