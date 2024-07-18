EurópaválasztásDeutsch Tamás
That's It, Enough, Ursula von der Leyen!

Enough of Brussels constantly declaring war on nation-states, MEP of Fidesz says.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 07. 18. 11:05
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a press conference at the EU summit in Brussels in the early morning hours of June 28, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Olivier Hoslet)
In all 27 countries, and in the European Parliament elections, tens of millions of citizens voted for a radical turnaround, a radical change of policy in Brussels, while the days and weeks following the elections were increasingly about how the old elite, which was actually voted down in the European Parliament elections, is seeking to change and subsequently override the will of the voters through all kinds of power manipulation, Tamas Deutsch, MEP of Fidesz, said on the morning show of TV2.

We as MEPs, committed to the ideas of patriotism and sovereignty, say that the mandate we received from our voters compels us, which is something rarely said these days, stressed the leader of the Fidesz-Christian Democrats EP delegation. 

We are truly committed to effecting a fundamental change in European politics. We had enough of Brussels constantly declaring war on nation-states and member states, and of the ongoing political cold war. Enough of Brussels wanting to manage illegal migration rejected by hundreds of millions of European citizens. It is possible to stop this process and we have the practical experience,

Tamas Deutsch pointed out.

Enough of Brussels disregarding European traditions, declaring war on those representing traditional values, enough of Brussels' completely misguided economic policy, which is steadily undermining the competitiveness of Europe's national economies, he added.

Europe's economy is way behind the performance of the North American and Asian economies,

he pointed out.

