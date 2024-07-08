The Next Stop on PM Orban's Peace Mission

The next stop on Viktor Orban's peace mission is Washington DC. This was announced on the ruling Fidesz party's social media page.

NATO heads of state and government are meeting in the US capital this week. As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Beijing is the third stop on the peace mission tour. The prime minister arrived in China early Monday morning.

Viktor Orban met the Ukrainian president in Kyiv as part of his peace mission the day after Hungary took over the EU presidency. During his Kyiv visit last Tuesday, he asked Volodymyr Zelensky to consider a time-bound ceasefire, and on Friday he was in Moscow to discuss possible peace terms with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In recent weeks, the Hungarian prime minister has also held talks in Berlin, Paris, Rome and Brussels in recent weeks.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) receives Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kyiv on July 2, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)




