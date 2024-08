Hungary's Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE) has been ranked among the world's best 155 universities in three areas in the latest US News global higher education ranking, and has also retained the place it was awarded last year in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2024 ranking, the university told Magyar Nemzet.

One of the lecture halls in the new building of the ELTE Faculty of Economics (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Mathe)

The US News & World Report's 2024-2025 higher education ranking assesses 2250 universities in 100 countries using 13 indicators.