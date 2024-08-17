Festival of Folk Arts Opens Today in Budapest

The event, organized by the Association of Hungarian Folk Artists (NESZ), offers a selection of creations from around a thousand folk artists and craftsmen, and more than a hundred workshops where visitors can learn about the mysteries of ancient handcrafts and the works of the Carpathian Basin's artisan communities.

At the Fabatka Porta folk playground set up on Disz Square by the Hungarian Heritage House, families can enjoy children's games, handcraft activities, concerts, dance teaching, storytellers and old-time games, to name just a few of the activities on offer. The Gore Folk Playhouse of the Bihor Folk Art Association and the Bodorka Folk Story Kitchen are also preparing engaging programs for the event.

Among a host of performing artists, Istvan Pal Szalonna and his Band, Kalman Balogh Gipsy Cimbalom Band, Maria Petras and Band, Sara Timar and Band, the Fitos Dezso Company and the Hungarian National Dance Ensemble will delight audiences on the big stage on Szentharomsag Square. There will also be FolkTREND, a fashion show of folk-inspired attire.