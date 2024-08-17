Festival of Folk Arts Opens Today in Budapest

The 38th Festival of Folk Arts opens today featuring handcrafts, children's activities, concerts, fashion shows, dance performances and dance house events in the Buda Castle until August 20.
To celebrate the Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year, this year's guest of honor is Turkey, and the main theme revolves around Turkish influences in Hungarian folk art.
Around twenty masters from Turkey will demonstrate their traditional folk crafts such as ebru painting, in which dyes are poured onto oily water in a pan to create patterns on paper. The festival will also welcome Turkish calligraphers, felt and puppet makers, master weavers, coppersmiths, glass blowers, folk musicians and folk dancers. Several workshops and craft demonstrations will show the similarities between Turkish and Hungarian ornamental folk art.