The latest cover-up version of the Nord Stream explosion has been put forth. According to the Wall Street Journal, which can hardly be considered independent of the US administration, a handful of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians masterminded the plans during a night of celebration and drinking, Oliver Hortay recalled on his social media post. Quoting from the report, the think tank's climate and energy policy division head said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky greenlighted the operation after being informed of the group's intentions. And although the perpetrators left no paper trail behind, the US found out about the plan and called on Zelensky to halt the operation while warning the Germans so that they could prepare.

"The story has a number of weak points. On the one hand, following the explosion, security experts argued that such an operation would require the kind of technological preparedness that only the great powers possess. It is hard to believe that a group of friends, among them civilians, could secure the capabilities required," the expert explained. On the other hand, although the Wall Street Journal cites those involved in the operation as sources, the report underlines that no evidence has been found.

"This is absurd. If those responsible are so professional that they completely cover their tracks, why would they rush to the media to boast of their deed, thereby producing evidence against themselves? Moreover, if the whole story is so simple, why did Sweden and Denmark close their investigations without any results, and why are there no real results from the German investigations? Thirdly, it is hard to believe that the US administration did all it could to prevent the incident after President Joe Biden had earlier said publicly that the pipeline should be stopped," the expert said.

A more likely explanation for the motivation behind the article, according to the energy policy expert, is that the US administration feels Zelensky is getting out of line and they want to let him know that they can easily make him a scapegoat.

"As a Europeans, it is sad to watch all this. For almost two years now, our political elite in the EU have been afraid to name those responsible, even though the attack on critical infrastructure was of historic proportions. As long as this remains the case, our entire continent will be vulnerable to others bending reality to suit their current interests," he added.