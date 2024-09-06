Latest Scandal Could Shed Light on Leftists' Decades-Long Corruption Practices

Within the broader Budapest city administration bribery case, the Central Investigative Prosecutor's Office is also examining the alleged abuses in the left-wing mayor-led 18th district, as reported by Magyar Nemzet. In the latter case too, audio recordings released by Anonymous suggest that serious crimes may have been committed in the district also called Pestszentlorinc. In addition to the corruption scandal that surfaced in Obuda (Budapest's 3rd district), an investigation has now been launched in yet another district led by leftists, Origo writes in its article.
In the spring of 2022, Fidesz MP Gyula Budai filed a complaint with the National Bureau of Investigation (NNI) after Anonymous published an unedited audio recording which contained information that as a result of the real estate developments in district 18, significant fortunes would be transferred to DK mayor Sandor Szaniszlo, the local deputy mayor and the people who facilitated the speed and seamlessness of the process. Investigation of the case began two years ago on suspicion of fraud, influence peddling and abuse of office. If the ongoing proceedings - according to press reports - confirm the suspicions of the complainant, the prosecutor's office may propose very severe penalties once the case goes to trial. On the published recordings, it can be heard that the persons concerned were able to secure for themselves four apartments out of the eighty-six-apartment development being built at 323 Ulloi Street. Two of these were to go to the district mayor and deputy mayor, and the other two were destined for the left-wing connected individuals that could be heard talking on the recording released by the masked figure.
In general, fraud causing significant damages (from HUF 5 million and one to 50 million or about EUR 12.6 thousand-126 thousand) is punishable by up to five years' imprisonment, if damages caused are extremely significant (from HUF 50 million and 1 to 500 million or about EUR 126 thousand to almost 1.27 million) and from two to eight years' imprisonment, while influence peddling carries a 5-year-sentence.