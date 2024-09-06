Latest Scandal Could Shed Light on Leftists' Decades-Long Corruption Practices

If the suspicions are confirmed and local government leaders are also found guilty of accepting bribes, that in itself carries a sentence of up to eight years. Since multiple offences seem to have been committed by the same persons, the possibility for cumulative charges can arise. Where two or more of the offences in the latter category are punishable by a fixed term detention sentence, the maximum sentence permissible is increased by half of the maximum sentence, but may not exceed the combined maximum of the sentences for each offence.

In the event that an indictment is brought in a criminal case and a conviction based on a full confession is not obtained at the preliminary hearing, the case will proceed to trial, the length of which may depend on a number of circumstances. Moreover, corruption offenses have the specific differentiating quality of not being conducive to detection and investigation.

The corruption found in left-wing local governments does not appear to be a series of random incidents, but rather a practice that has been going on for decades.

Investigations into the bridge money scandal linked to Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony have also raised suspicions of embezzlement, bribery and misappropriation, suggesting that, in addition to overpricing the costs, the money may have been deliberately misappropriated. The 2021 city hall building scandal was also linked to the left-wing capital city mayor and concerned secret plans to sell off municipal properties.

Based on the information currently at our disposal, left-wing municipal corruption has been and is still operating through hidden and complex schemes, so uncovering corrupt activities will likely take a long time, as investigating crimes and gathering evidence is time-consuming, as we have seen in light of the known cases.