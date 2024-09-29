Tamas Menczer: Peter Magyar Seals Deal with Manfred Weber on His Immunity

"You need that immunity. Of course you do, you stole a phone. And you've been caught up in one scandal after another," Tamas Menczer said in a video post on his social media page.

The politician added that Peter Magyar had earlier vowed to abolish immunity upon coming to power, and in another interview, called the institution senseless.

But now you insist on your right to immunity and have agreed with Manfred Weber that you will go to the European Parliament and they will not waive your immunity. You are full of lies, Pete!

Menczer added.