Brussels Throws Accusations, PM Orban Gives Revealing Response

During the European Parliament debate on the Hungarian presidency's priorities, scandalous statements were made about Hungary. Left-wing politicians attacked Hungary with allegations well-known from the past. Pro-war Ursula von der Leyen, entangled in numerous scandals, was also part of the chorus. The president of the European Commission said:

How can it be that the Hungarian government invites Russian nationals into our union without additional security checks? This makes the new Hungarian visa scheme a security risk not only for Hungary, but for all member states.

Viktor Orban retorted with a snappy response. The Hungarian prime minister also shared his answer in a video posted on social media.

The president of the Commission mentioned the number of Russians working in Hungary. This is a case of hypocrisy. Last year Hungary issued three thousand permits, there is a total of seven thousand working in our country. Ursula von der Leyen is from Germany. What is the situation in Germany? There are three hundred thousand Russians working in Germany,

Hungary's prime minister said, pointing to the use of double standards, and repeated:

Three hundred thousand, and you are accusing me?

There are one hundred thousand Russians working in Spain, and sixty thousand Russians in France, PM Orban underlined.

And you are criticizing Hungary over seven thousand. Is this fair?

Hungary's prime minister asked.

As Magyar Nemzet reported in an earlier piece, Daniel Deak, senior analyst at the 21st Century Institute, posted a quick analysis on social media after the EP debate. "The entire leftist-liberal side of the European Parliament was well-prepared for today's debate, hoping to humiliate Viktor Orban, expecting him to quietly go home. Joining their foreign counterparts, Klara Dobrev and Peter Magyar also incited against Hungary in the European Parliament," the political scientist wrote, highlighting:

However, their plan did not work out. Viktor Orban is not the kind of man who would back down. He stood his ground and won in today's debate, coming out stronger.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the EP (Photo: Sandor Csudai)