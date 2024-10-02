Európai TanácsAntónio CostaOrbán Viktortalálkozó
PM Orban in Talks with European Council's Incoming President

Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Antonio Costa, the incoming president of the European Council, in his office on Tuesday, his press chief told MTI - Hungary's state news agency - in a statement.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 10. 02. 9:43
PM Viktor Orban held talks with the European Council's incoming president (Photo: PM's Press Office/MTI/Zoltan Fischer)
PM Viktor Orban held talks with the European Council's incoming president (Photo: PM's Press Office/MTI/Zoltan Fischer)
PM Viktor Orban held talks with the European Council's elected president (Photo: PM's Press Office/MTI/Zoltan Fischer)

Mr. Costa wishes to pay a personal visit to all the member states this year, and among his first stops is Budapest. Discussions on Tuesday included the Hungarian EU presidency's program and the objectives of the new European Council president, PM Orban's press chief said.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban held talks with the European Council's elected president (Photo: PM's Press Office/MTI/Zoltan Fischer)

