Mr. Costa wishes to pay a personal visit to all the member states this year, and among his first stops is Budapest. Discussions on Tuesday included the Hungarian EU presidency's program and the objectives of the new European Council president, PM Orban's press chief said.
PM Orban in Talks with European Council's Incoming President
Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Antonio Costa, the incoming president of the European Council, in his office on Tuesday, his press chief told MTI - Hungary's state news agency - in a statement.
Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban held talks with the European Council's elected president (Photo: PM's Press Office/MTI/Zoltan Fischer)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
National Security Cabinet Meets to Assess Middle East Situation
Iran launches nearly two hundred missiles at Israel.
PM Orban: In Times of Trouble, Hungarians Show Unmatched Unity + Video
This fall's parliamentary session kicked off with a speech by Hungary's prime minister.
Hungary FM: Hungary Strives for Good Neighborly Relations with Ukraine
It takes two to make a bargain, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade says.
PM Orban: Hungary, Democratic Republic of Congo to Launch Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Program
Hungary and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have decided to launch a comprehensive strategic cooperation program, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Minden EP-képviselő levelet kap Magyar Péter köztörvényes bűncselekményéről
Erős üzenet Brüsszelnek, egyre többen támogatják a Patriótákat
Özönlenek a gratulációk a világ minden tájáról: le sem tudjuk venni a szemünket Palvin Barbi pocakjáról
Megszólalt a Liberty a Dunaferr elleni felszámolásról
Így diétázott Marilyn Monroe az 50-es években
Négy Emirates-járat is Budapesten szállt le az iráni támadás miatt: például a világ legnagyobbjai, Airbus A380-asok
Olyan óriásrepülők szálltak le Budapesten az izraeli konfliktus miatt, amelyek szinte még soha
Szerdai sportműsor: újabb BL-játéknap, pályán Szoboszlaiék, a Real Madrid és a Bayern München is
Pintér Attila a Vasas válságáról: „Ha kijön, ki az Urblík Józsi”
Oszlik a rózsaszínű köd, Magyar Péter hívei kezdenek rájönni, hogy megvezették őket
Tilos a magyar!
Gulácsi Péter elmondta, miért nem kér a válogatottságból
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
National Security Cabinet Meets to Assess Middle East Situation
Iran launches nearly two hundred missiles at Israel.
PM Orban: In Times of Trouble, Hungarians Show Unmatched Unity + Video
This fall's parliamentary session kicked off with a speech by Hungary's prime minister.
Hungary FM: Hungary Strives for Good Neighborly Relations with Ukraine
It takes two to make a bargain, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade says.
PM Orban: Hungary, Democratic Republic of Congo to Launch Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Program
Hungary and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have decided to launch a comprehensive strategic cooperation program, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.