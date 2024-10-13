As Magyar Nemzet reported yesterday, the Sovereignty Protection Office is expected to finalize their report on investigations carried out in recent months regarding the Hungary-based foundation of the international anti-corruption organization Transparency International.
The foundation is described as a manipulative and disinformation-spreading organization that uses pseudo-scientific methods to measure corruption, serves global interests and is in four-fifths part funded by foreign donors, as some of the details Magyar Nemzet has obtained state.
George Soros's institutions cover about half of the costs of TI Hungary, but the foundation has also received money from political opponents of the country, such as the European Commission and the German Marshall Fund - a background power organization which is a Trojan horse for US foreign policy interests in Europe (the latter organization, incidentally, also surfaced in Hungary's 2022 parliamentary elections as a collaborator of the US front organization Action for Democracy, which supported the unified opposition led by Peter Marki-Zay).