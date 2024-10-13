Transparency International Hungary on Soros Leash for Decades

Soros giveth and Soros taketh away

In its three-decade history, TI in Hungary has been linked from the very beginning to the circles pushing privatization, politically to the Hungarian Social Democrats (SZDSZ) and to the Soros network. From the 1990s until the time of the Gyurcsany government, it operated as an association.

The report of the Sovereignty Protection Office also highlights the following, according to our information:

* The TI association in Hungary had not even been established when for years the Hungarian contact person of the international TI organization had been Peter Hack, then MP of SZDSZ [the Social Democratic Party of Hungary]. (Hack later saw the situation of TI realistically: he who pays the piper calls the tune...)

* TI's perspectives appeared in the 1994 election campaign of SZDSZ .

* One of the association's presidents was Adam Tertak, who a few years later became dean of the business school at Soros's private university (CEU), and whose biography also states he is the founder of the American Chamber of Commerce's charitable foundation.

* During Hungary's Gyurcsany government (when the then prime minister's image in the US was still favorable), TI's Hungarian association was dissolved without a legal successor, because its main sponsor Soros withdrew his support (Did corruption suddenly disappear in Hungary...?). In any case, they even returned their computers to him.

* However, a few years later (when the US view of Ferenc Gyurcsany became tarnished), the Hungarian chapter of TI was re-established (Due to a sudden revival of corruption...?), in the form of a foundation. Its current annual budget is about 100 million forints (about 250 thousand euros).