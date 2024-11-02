Belgian EU Commissioner Nominee, Who Approved Visas for Russians and Iranians, Proposes Punishing Hungary

The Algerian-born Ms. Lahbib faced investigations in Belgium for issuing visas to Iranian officials. She has also drawn criticism for a trip to Crimea, organized by Russian officials.

In July 2022, she became a minister as a candidate from the Francophone liberal Reform Movement (MR). Previously, Ms. Lahbib worked for 20 years as a journalist with Belgium’s RTBF television, and later helped lead Brussels’ bid for the title of 2030 European Capital of Culture.

The scandals surrounding Ms. Lahbid began in June 2023. At a “Brussels Urban Summit,” Russian and Iranian officials attended as guests, with the Brussels region covering their accommodation.

According to L’Echo, the summit included Tehran’s mayor, Alireza Zakani, who was portrayed by liberal media outlets as a staunch ultra-conservative.

State Secretary Pascal Smet was swift to resign following the scandal, as it emerged that he had pressured the Belgian foreign ministry to issue visas for the Iranian delegation. Back then, Ms. Lahbib attempted to shift responsibility onto Mr. Smet.

Belgium’s parliament called on Ms. Lahbib to testify regarding the issue, and the scandal has sparked significant concern within the EU. Before the first half of 2024, when Belgium held the rotating presidency of the EU Council, the controversy has complicated the country's preparations, with Francophone socialists accusing Ms. Lahbib of dishonesty. However, they and the Greens ultimately accepted her staying in office as the liberal coalition partner’s representative.

The scandal intensified further when Het Laatste Nieuws reported that members of the Iranian delegation filmed protesters upon Mr. Zakani’s arrival. One protester’s mother was allegedly interrogated for hours in Iran after the event.

During her years as a journalist, Ms. Lahbib traveled to Russian-occupied Crimea, using a Russian visa in violation of Ukrainian laws. She even posted a photo from her journey, from Sevastopol harbor.

Later, Ukraine sharply criticized Ms. Lahbib and launched an official investigation into her trip, although over time, the issue has died down. Eventually, in her role as foreign minister, Ms. Lahbib stated on behalf of European countries in the summer of 2024 that “we must fully assume responsibility and take necessary steps to support Ukraine militarily.”

Ms. Lahbib is not considered an ally of Hungary, in fact she's advocated for punitive measures against the country.

Belgium, which held the EU’s rotating presidency at the time, along with Ms. Lahbib, encouraged EU governments to continue a procedure that could strip Hungary of its voting rights, according to Politico. According to Belgium's foreign minister,

we have a Europe that struggles to move forward, and unfortunately some states - of one in particular - are increasingly transactional, blocking, and using vetoes. I believe we must be courageous in making decisions: let’s activate Article 7 to its fullest extent, which mandates the abolition of the veto right,

– she said.

Ms. Lahbib, nominated for the crisis management and equality portfolio in the European Commission, will have her hearing on Wednesday, November 6.