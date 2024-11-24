Gyorgy Bakondi: Schengen Accession of Romania, Bulgaria a Positive Development

The Hungarian prime minister's chief internal security adviser called the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area a positive development on M1 current affairs channel on Saturday.

Gyorgy Bakondi said that the European Union's Justice and Home Affairs Council will decide on the accession of the two countries in December, which means that the external border of the Schengen area will be shifted towards Bulgaria-Turkey. The European Union, but also Austria and Hungary, will definitely exert efforts to support border protection there and to stop illegal migration.

He highlighted that from Hungary's point of view, accession is a positive development not only because of the free movement of goods and citizens, but also because the Hungarian-Romanian border will become an internal border, meaning that the current border checks will no longer be necessary. At the level of political statements, the European Commission also understands the EU's external borders as real borders, but their understanding is different from that of the Hungarian government, he explained.

in Hungary's view, only those who have received permission from the authorities can enter the EU, and it is not possible to get in illegally. The European Commission's position is that even those who have entered one way or another should have their asylum application processed, and then if rejected, they should be deported, which fails in nine out of ten cases.

Time for a major change

Gyorgy Bakondi took the view that in the future, with the strengthening of national, conservative parties, which are often members of the Patriots for Europe EP group, there will be an increasingly marked change in the approach to migration. He noted that in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Brussels and London, the proportion of the population with an immigrant background is over 50 percent, which threatens with serious consequences. The population there is concerned about terrorist acts, knife attacks and the deterioration of public security, which carries a political impact.

In light of the changes in the United States, we can hope that changes in Europe's migration policy are on the way,

Gyorgy Bakondi said.