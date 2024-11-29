Hungary DM: We Face the Most Dangerous Period of the Russia-Ukraine War

"Until the inauguration of the US president on January 20, we will go through the most dangerous period in the Russia-Ukraine war that has been going on for nearly three years now, said Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky on his national consultation tour in Vac, central Hungary. In the national consultation survey, the government is asking people whether they support its plan to protect Hungary's sovereignty that underpins the country's prosperity and security, the defense minister told a press conference held before a public forum organized at the Piarist Outlook Center, an institution for special needs education.

He pointed out that

the risk of escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war is greater than ever.

Although for decades peace seemed self-evident, now, in the age of wars, this is not the case at all. In preparation for all eventualities, he ordered the deployment of newly procured air surveillance and air defense equipment and capabilities to northeast Hungary. These military devices are capable of increasing detection accuracy in air surveillance and shortening response time, he explained.

The security of the Hungarian people comes first for the Hungarian government, Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky stressed, pointing out that

we are working to ensure that we can continue to live in peace, and we will not allow anyone to drag the country into the Russia-Ukraine war.

Peace requires strength and a strong Hungarian army, which is why the government started to develop its armed forces in 2016, much earlier than other European countries. "Renewed in terms of equipment, personnel and spirit, our defense forces are capable of meeting the ever-changing challenges of the 21st century and protecting the country. No one will defend our homeland, our immediate environment, for us, so it is important that as many people as possible join the territorial defense reserve forces," he said.

He noted that this year's recruitment campaign has ended, but they are still looking forward to applications from brave and committed young people. The soldiers have recently proved themselves in Vac and in the Danube Bend, with hundreds of them taking part in the defense efforts during the September flood to protect people's lives and property, the minister recalled.