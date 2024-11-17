PM Orban in Paris: 'No' to Gender, War, Migration + Video

"The first important lesson from President Trump's campaign and victory is that we must take a courageous stand and be able to speak loud and clear about issues," Hungary's prime minister said in Paris.

Let me say that there is no need to shift to the center because the center has already moved towards us,

Viktor Orban pointed out at the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris. The Hungarian prime minister shared an excerpt from his speech on Facebook.

Mr Orban cited migration as an example, which was a central issue of Trump's campaign.

He did not say that 30 percent of illegal migrants should be deported. No, that's what the Left said. Trump said 100 percent. And look at what people have chosen. This is the courageous leadership we need. Clear, determined and confident. We must say a firm 'no' in order to protect our countries and peoples. 'No' to gender, 'no' to war, 'no' to migration,

Viktor Orban said in Paris.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, addresses the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on November 16, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)