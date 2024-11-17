háborúmigrációTrumpOrbán Viktorelnök
magyar

PM Orban in Paris: 'No' to Gender, War, Migration + Video

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, attended the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on Saturday. "There is no need to shift to the center, because the center has already moved towards us," PM Orban emphasized in his speech.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 11. 17. 10:26
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, addresses the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on November 16, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, addresses the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on November 16, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"The first important lesson from President Trump's campaign and victory is that we must take a courageous stand and be able to speak loud and clear about issues," Hungary's prime minister said in Paris.

Let me say that there is no need to shift to the center because the center has already moved towards us,

Viktor Orban pointed out at the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris. The Hungarian prime minister shared an excerpt from his speech on Facebook.

Mr Orban cited migration as an example, which was a central issue of Trump's campaign.

He did not say that 30 percent of illegal migrants should be deported. No, that's what the Left said. Trump said 100 percent. And look at what people have chosen. This is the courageous leadership we need. Clear, determined and confident. We must say a firm 'no' in order to protect our countries and peoples. 'No' to gender, 'no' to war, 'no' to migration,

Viktor Orban said in Paris.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, addresses the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on November 16, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekFelhévizy

Ez volt az utolsó csepp a pohárban, Magyar Péter a saját híveibe törölte a cipőjét

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Elvásott a slim fit ing, lekopott a hajzselé.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.