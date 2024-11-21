Dömötör Csabamagyar biztosjelöltVárhelyi OlivérEurópai Bizottság (EB)
Political Motives Behind Obstruction Attempts, Domotor Comments on Varhelyi's Case

The decision to appoint Oliver Varhelyi as EU Commissioner came at the cost of shameful political games, says Csaba Domotor, MEP of Hungary's governing Fidesz party. The appointment was finally approved by the European Parliamentary committee, but the process was hampered by political pacts wielded to increase pressure on Hungary.

Oliver Varhelyi at the meeting of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
Magyar Nemzet also reported that the political stalemate, which has been dragging on for weeks, has come to an end when the European Parliament's committee approved the appointment of all seven Commissioners-designate, including Oliver Varhelyi.

Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor said the decision was overshadowed by political pacts and ad hominem attacks.

Oliver Varhelyi is an experienced, competent and committed member of the European Commission. He has proved this over the past five years as Enlargement Commissioner, and also proved it when he spent hours answering MEPs' often inappropriately personal questions,

Csaba Domotor posted on Facebook.

The Hungarian politician sharply criticized the political tools used during the procedure, which, in his opinion, were not aimed at assessing the candidate's professional competence, but at putting pressure on Hungary. According to the MEP, the prior agreement between the European People's Party (EPP) and the left-wing Parliamentary groups significantly contributed to the delay in approving Oliver Varhelyi.

Contrary to the procedural rules, they did not look at aptitude and the tasks awaiting solutions, but at the opportunity of exerting pressure,

MEP Csaba Domotor stressed.

Despite the political debate, Oliver Varhelyi finally received the backing and the European Parliament is expected to vote next week on the composition of the new European Commission as a whole. Mr Domotor wished the Hungarian commissioner, who will be responsible for health and animal welfare, a successful term.

Cover photo: Oliver Varhelyi at the meeting of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)

 

