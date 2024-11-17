Viktor Orban: Brussels Wants to Suppress Us by All Means, But We Will Not Give Up

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, attended the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on Saturday. The party family gathering the bloc's sovereigntist forces met to approve its statutes and elect officials, as Magyar Nemzet reported earlier.

In a post on Facebook Hungary's prime minister wrote:

Patriotic summit in Paris. Brussels is doing everything possible to suppress us, but we will not give up!

Fidesz MEP Kinga Gal announced on social media that she has been elected deputy chair of the party alliance at the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe held in Paris.

Thank you for the trust you placed in me. We are building a strong Europe proud of its traditions and built on sovereign nations. It is in vain for the left to try to thwart our efforts by all means if the majority of people are with us. We will bring the change they voted for and make Europe great again! I will take a lion's share of this work,

wrote the Patriots' Hungarian deputy chair. Leader of Spain's Vox party Santiago Abascal has been elected chairman. Viktor Orban congratulated the politician on his election on X.

Congratulations to @Santi_ABASCAL on his election as President of the @PatriotsEU Party. The Brussels elite wants to silence us, but we will not give in! We don’t represent Brussels bureaucrats, we represent the European people. Our mandate is clear: protecting European families,… pic.twitter.com/BHpE63QLSZ — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 16, 2024

"The Brussels elite wants to silence us, but we will not give in," the Hungarian prime minister wrote.

We don’t represent Brussels bureaucrats, we represent the European people. Our mandate is clear: protecting European families, stopping migration and restoring Europe’s competitiveness,

he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, addresses the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on November 16, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)



