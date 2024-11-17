Orbán ViktorPárizscsúcstalálkozócsaládelnök
magyar

Viktor Orban: Brussels Wants to Suppress Us by All Means, But We Will Not Give Up

Hungary's prime minister has sent a message to Brussels from Paris. Viktor Orban congratulated the new president of the Patriots for Europe, saying we don’t represent Brussels bureaucrats, we represent the European people. Our mandate is clear: protecting European families, stopping migration and restoring Europe’s competitiveness.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 11. 17. 12:41
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, addresses the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on November 16, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, addresses the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on November 16, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, attended the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on Saturday. The party family gathering the bloc's sovereigntist forces met to approve its statutes and elect officials, as Magyar Nemzet  reported earlier.

In a post on Facebook Hungary's prime minister wrote:

Patriotic summit in Paris. Brussels is doing everything possible to suppress us, but we will not give up!

Fidesz MEP Kinga Gal announced on social media that she has been elected deputy chair of the party alliance at the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe held in Paris.

Thank you for the trust you placed in me. We are building a strong Europe proud of its traditions and built on sovereign nations. It is in vain for the left to try to thwart our efforts by all means if the majority of people are with us. We will bring the change they voted for and make Europe great again! I will take a lion's share of this work,

wrote the Patriots' Hungarian deputy chair. Leader of Spain's Vox party Santiago Abascal has been  elected chairman. Viktor Orban congratulated the politician on his election on X.

"The Brussels elite wants to silence us, but we will not give in," the Hungarian prime minister wrote.

We don’t represent Brussels bureaucrats, we represent the European people. Our mandate is clear: protecting European families, stopping migration and restoring Europe’s competitiveness,

he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the president of ruling Fidesz, addresses the inaugural assembly of the Patriots for Europe party alliance in Paris on November 16, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)


 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekFelhévizy

Ez volt az utolsó csepp a pohárban, Magyar Péter a saját híveibe törölte a cipőjét

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Elvásott a slim fit ing, lekopott a hajzselé.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.