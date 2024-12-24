Hungary Can Count on Serbia

Political relations between Hungary and Serbia have seen a significant development in recent years. The traditionally cordial relationship between the two nations focuses on political, economic, cultural, and infrastructure cooperation. In recent years, leaders of both countries have met on numerous occasions, strengthening political dialogue. Hungary has been a vocal supporter of Serbia’s EU accession efforts, a cornerstone of their bilateral relations.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (l) held a joint press conference on November 14, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

Trade between the two countries is substantial, with Hungary ranking among the largest investors in Serbia. Numerous joint economic projects exist, particularly in infrastructure and energy. One of the most critical initiatives is the modernization of the Budapest-Belgrade railway line. This project is strategically important for both nations as it enhances transportation links and fosters economic integration.

The status of the Hungarian minority in Vojvodina plays a key role in shaping bilateral ties. Hungary and Serbia maintain ongoing dialogue to safeguard minority rights. The strengthening of Hungarian–Serbian ties benefits both nations, fostering not only deeper international cooperation but also local economic and social development.

Close, cordial ties between the two countries

In an interview in mid-December, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic emphasized the strengthening of Serbia-Hungary relations. He noted that an extraordinary friendship has developed between the two countries, with their leaders maintaining close personal ties. This bond is evident in the frequent communication between Mr. Vucic and Mr. Orban, who reportedly speak weekly and meet every two to three weeks. Serbian President Vucic also maintains strong relations with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

We're like brothers. As if we were living in the same country,

– President Vucic, who also releaved that he speaks with Mr. Orban at least once a week, and meets Hungary's prime minister every second or third week.

However, Serbia–Hungary relations have not always been so harmonious. The atrocities of World War II and the years following left a shadow over their interactions. This tension has been alleviated by historical reconciliation and shared tributes by the nations' leaders. Since then, relations between the two countries have flourished dynamically, largely driven by the fact that both states are governed by leaders who believe in cooperation.

And, the primary beneficiaries of this relationship are the Serbs living in Hungary and the Hungarians living in Vojvodina.

The Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ) recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. In his speech, the current VMSZ president recounted the origins of the fruitful cooperation between Hungary and Serbia. Balint Pasztor highlighted a pivotal moment on February 23, 2010, when the late Istvan Pasztor, former VMSZ President, introduced Tomislav Nikolic, Aleksandar Vucic, and other Serbian leaders to Mr. Orban in Budapest.

At the time, Mr. Orban was not yet prime minister, but he regained the position a few months later. That day marked the beginning of a process that has brought tremendous benefits to all of us in both Serbia and Hungary. It laid the foundation for the excellent relationship between the Serbian Progressive Party, Fidesz, and the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians,

– Mr. Pasztor said.

Strategic cooperation between Serbia and Hungary

Hungary–Serbia ties have reached the level of a strategic alliance, a fact emphasized by PM Orban’s statements in November. Following a meeting of the Hungarian–Serbian Strategic Cooperation Council in Budapest, Mr. Orban said: “For Hungary’s security, Serbia is the most important country.”

New investments were announced, including projects related to oil transportation, gas delivery, the contruction of electricity infrastructure, natural gas trade and storage, and the modernization of the Roszke–Horgos border crossing point.

The Russia-Ukraine war has closed off other routes, making Serbia the primary guarantor of security for Hungary. Today, there is no country more important for Hungary’s security than Serbia,

– Mr. Orban declared.

Serbia will always be Hungary’s ally, just as we know that Hungary will always be Serbia’s ally,

– Mr. Vucic declared, back then.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has touched on the historic level of relations on numerous occasions of late, stating earlier this year, in March, that

while it may sound like a cliché, we have worked very hard to reach this point. Therefore, it must be reiterated at every opportunity, that relations and cooperation between Hungary and Serbia are the best they've ever been throuout the course of history,

A Serb-Hungarian presidential summit was held in 2024, during which Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok visited Serbia, including Vojvodina, and met with the Serbian leadership in Belgrade.

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok (l) and Serb President Aleksandar Vucic (r) in Belgrade (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

During a joint press conference held with President Vucic, Mr. Sulyok emphasized that Serbia’s EU membership is crucial for both Hungary and the EU. He emphasized that

because of this, Hungary will provide all the necessary political and technical support for Serbia’s swift accession. I believe it's time to make good on our promises made to the West Balkans two decades ago.

Hungary-Serbia relations at a historic high

The starting point for normalizing relations between the two nations and countries was historical reconciliation, a historian from Vojvodina stated, in response to magyar Nemzet's inquiry. According to Gabor Gergely Barath, an important moment in this reconciliation was the tribute paid to innocent victims in Csurog by Hungarian President Janos Ader and then-Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, in 2013.

The Serbian government’s decision to annul the decree declaring the collective guilt of the Hungarian population of Csurog, Zsablya, and Mozsor, was the next step in the process of historical reconciliation. Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have played indisputable roles in this reconciliation. The normalization of relations between the two nations and countries sets a precedent on a European scale, the expert added.

Mr Barath underlined that

from a political perspective, we can speak of two allied countries. Hungary is Serbia’s greatest supporter in the process of joining the European Union. Unfortunately, in recent years, the EU’s enlargement policy has slowed, and the accession process for Western Balkan countries has stalled. Among the 27 member states, Hungary is the most vocal advocate of Serbia’s EU membership.

Economic cooperation between the two countries is productive, with trade volumes increasing year by year. A crude oil pipeline is being constructed between Algyo and Novi Sad, aiming to ensure energy security for both Hungary and Serbia, he emphasized.

The historian also highlighted that among Hungarian communities beyond Hungary’s borders, the Hungarian population in Vojvodina is in the most favorable position. Thanks to cultural autonomy, they have the Hungarian National Council, a body with authority in education, culture, media, and language use. The Prosperitati Foundation’s economic development program has been successfully implemented, providing a lifeline and opportunities for the Hungarian community to thrive. Due to the governmental role of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ), the Hungarian community in Vojvodina has significant influence at the national, provincial, and local levels.

The role of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians must be particularly emphasized. VMSZ acts as a bridge between the two countries, and historical reconciliation would have been unimaginable without this party. The late president of the VMSZ, Istvan Pasztor, played a pivotal role in achieving the successes of the past 12 years,

– the historian concluded.

Cover photo: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hold a joint press conference in Belgrade on September 29, 2023. (Photo: AFP)