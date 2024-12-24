Laszlo Kover Warns of Great Danger + Video

Today, there are covert technologies for influencing public opinion that are beyond the scope of a particular state. Romania was confronted with this. A person came out first with the help of algorithms in the depths, which was not even perceived on the surface, Speaker Laszlo Kover warned on Hir TV's Bayer show on Sunday.

Romanian society harbored a strong, anti-elite sentiment, so the given candidate won, the speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly said, adding that "everyone who believes in democracy today must be prepared for the mechanism by which this was brought about". Laszlo Kover pointed out that

despite the attempt at manipulation, there are no signs that Peter Magyar and his party will be able to gain a majority in 2026, but this is the situation we have now.

"People already know everything about us and about our opponents. No one can excuse themselves after 2026 for not knowing what choice they made. The choice we make is not about representatives, but about our fate," he said.

People who will cast their vote in 2026 will include those who were only two years old in 2010, when Fidesz returned to power, the politician highlighted.

There have always been and always will be lunatics, the question is whether the immune system of the majority prevents them from being the political initiators., Laszlo Kover said (Source: Hir TV)

He never idolized the West, he saw it as a model before the regime change, the speaker said, noting that it was impossible to foresee that it was to become ruined. "Even the most skeptical ones could not have imagined that three decades after the fall of communism, Europe would be what it is," he pointed out, adding that retrospectively, even Kadar's last decade seems refreshing in an intellectual sense compared to the current state of affairs. Laszlo Kover noted

According to Laszlo Kover, the majority of people are sane and want normality, the majority is calm and non-confrontational, and until they get the door kicked in on them, they won't believe that "all those idiots can get into any position".

The West stood on its own feet morally and culturally as long as there was an external threat, the speaker of Hungary's parliament said.

"Until then, the West could quite rightly believe that it was on the good side of history, that it represented traditional humanity, the ten commandments, embracing its culture, spirituality, economic efficiency, and human freedom. This, together with a kind of civic culture, gave the West such stability that at the end of the 1980s we looked upon it as an example, not out of some kind of naivety or illusion, but because we thought it was a workable model. I am convinced that it indeed was," Laszlo Kover recalled.

Immigrants are now used as an instrument by those who want to make Christian societies rootless in a spiritual and cultural sense, the speaker of Hungary's national assembly said. It is up to us whether they will defeat us, Christians, he added.