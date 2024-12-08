MEP of Fidesz: Peter Magyar Has Crossed All Existing Bounds

There has clearly been a change in style in Hungarian public life, and Peter Magyar is responsible for this, Csaba Domotor pointed out in an interview with Telex. According to the MEP, it is difficult to tell exactly where the bounds of style lie in Hungarian politics, but he knows one thing for sure:

Magyar Péter az összes létező határt átlépte. Peter Magyar has crossed all existing boundaries.

The MEP of Fidesz recalled that the left-wing politician was not asked fundamental questions in public. For example, whether it is okay for someone to wiretap and blackmail his wife, later wiretap his girlfriend, call his colleagues brain dead along with his wife, grab someone's phone, incite a crowd against journalists, shout at people coming out of church through a loudspeaker or threaten to push journalists into the Danube.

"We here these things, and no one has asked the question in public, apart from us, whether this is okay," he added.

Tamas Menczer asked Peter Magyar these questions, and I believe he will ask them again,

the politician said.

Stifled publicity in Europe

In the interview, the MEP also touched on the opinions often expressed by the left that tend to describe European democracy as superior. Based on his experience, Csaba Domotor could not recall an example when a group of the size of the Patriots for Europe, the third largest force in the European Parliament, has been denied posts it deserves.

"Everyone should give it some thought what would happen if the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats took advantage of their two-thirds majority in the Hungarian parliament and simply deprived the Hungarian opposition of the rights it is legally entitled to,"

he said.

The MEP added that the "Democracy in action" sign on the European Parliament always makes him smile. In practice, this means that a grand coalition wants to push out the reviving European right, the politician noted. In his view, the public there is stifled, and there are no such frank and open debates as customary in the Hungarian parliament and which are part and parcel of democracy.

He can only see Peter Magyar's empty seat

Csaba Domotor said that he sits on the same committee with Peter Magyar.

The usual situation is that I attend the meetings – I did so this week too – and in front of me is the empty chair of Peter Magyar, who is not there, whereas he promised to work for the Hungarians in the EP every single day,

the MEP of Fidesz pointed out, adding that he met the president of the Tisza Party only once, at the very first session. He addressed the meeting because a document on the future of the common agricultural policy, commissioned by the president of the European Commission, outlines plans to take away area-based farm subsidies, which will lead to a very serious battle over the next two years.

"Peter Magyar showed up bringing along about a dozen cameras and started to provoke. He asked the photographers to keep taking pictures of us for a while. He waited for a moment when I looked down and he showed a victory sign," recalled Csaba Domotor. He added that they have a completely different working concept, because the MEPs of Fidesz engage in the debates that determine the lives of Hungarian farmers and the room for manoeuvre of the Hungarian economy, while Peter Magyar is interested in provocation, even in the EP.