Trump's Special Envoy to Ukraine: U.S. is More Determined Than Ever to Achieve Peace

Christmas should be a time of peace, yet Ukraine was brutally attacked on Christmas Day,

– Keith Kellogg wrote on his X page on Wednesday.

Launching large-scale missile and drone attacks on the day of the Lord's birth is wrong. The world is closely watching actions on both sides. The U.S. is more resolved than ever to bring peace to the region,

– President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia stated.

According to a piece published by The Hill, Mr. Kellogg’s remarks came as Russia’s military hit Ukraine’s energy supplies and infrastructure repeatedly, on Wednesday. Russian forces attacked with 78 air and ground missiles and 106 Shahed drones, while Ukraine’s air defense said it intercepted 54 Shahed drones and 59 missiles. Some hit targets in multiple Ukrainian cities and caused power outages. Due to the attack, one person died in the Dnipropetrovsk region, while at least six people were injured around Kharkiv.

Trump appointed Mr. Kellogg, who served on the President-elect’s National Security Council during his first term, in late November.

Previously, Mr. Kellogg argued that

any further U.S. military aid to the war-torn country should depend on Ukraine’s willingness to enter peace talks with Russia.

He said that in order to bring Russia to the negotiating table, NATO leaders should delay Kyiv’s entrance into the military alliance for an “extended period” in “exchange for a comprehensive and verifiable peace deal with security guarantees.