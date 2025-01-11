Brussels Will Go to Extremes to Topple the Government

Peter Magyar is not the first to propose early elections. Peter Jakab, the former leader of Jobbik and a prominent advocate of the previous left-wing coalition, has practically made a habit of sharing regular posts on social media about the possibility on dissolving parliament.

Since the emergence of Mr. Magyar as the leader of the opposition Tisza party, Mr. Jakab has repeatedly stated:

"if Peter Magyar ensures to keep up the "street pressure"- protests, blockades - then I will initiate the dissolution of parliament and the scheduling of early elections."

Despite the enthusiasm of Mr. Jakab, a failed politician of Jobbik, opposition parties have neither supported nor even responded to his initiatives. In contrast, Peter Magyar's proposal has gained traction among the left, with support from parties ranging from the Democratic Coalition (DK) to Momentum. Unlike Mr. Jakab, Tisza party chief Peter Magyar clearly has powerful backers. "Brussels is determined to go to extremes to destabilize Hungary's domestic politics and bring down the government, using Peter Magyar and his push for early elections as tools in this strategy," political analyst Ervin Nagy stated, adding that

in the backdrop of the ongoing struggles in Hungarian domestic politics is the "rainbow coalition," established recently in Europe.

– The European People's Party, Renew Europe, and the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats have formed a pact. Their primary adversary is the Patriots for Europe group, spearheaded by PM Orban," the analyst stated. He recalled that both EC President Ursula von der Leyen and EPP chief Manfred Weber have openly discussed their intention to topple the Hungarian government, with Peter Magyar serving as their instrument.



Magyar is merely bluffing



– Sensing that foreign supporters have lined up behind Mr. Magyar in a bid to exert pressure on Hungarian domestic politics, Hungary's opposition parties feel that the current momentum—bolstered by external tailwinds—offers a real opportunity to create a political climate more favorable than the predictably doomed initiatives of someone like Mr. Jakab," Ervin Nagy explained. He underlined that

the left-wing parties cannot afford to distance themselves from this proposal because Magyar keeps the issue in the spotlight, aided by foreign sponsors as well as government-critical media outlets, supported from abroad.

– So, an opposition party aiming to remain relevant for the 2026 elections cannot ignore this initiative. At the same time, they are fully aware that there will be no early elections, which allows them to join this push without any real risk. If elections were held now, they would be in the most difficult situation because —except for DK— they would likely fail to enter parliament. They know Peter Magyar is bluffing, making it easy to align with his proposal," the analyst explained.



Brussels' tool

Mr. Nagy argued that Brussels will go to any lengths, copletely disregarding democratic principles. "Democracy itself is no longer taken seriously there. Just look at how the Patriots are sidelined: they have been excluded from the various committees, with democratic norms being trampled. And we can't expect anything different here, at home, either. Peter Magyar's constant efforts to undermine trust in public institutions aim to foster in people a sense of instability, even though no such instability exists."

There is no reason for early elections. The economy is not in crisis, the government's social support base remains intact, and there are no mass protests in the streets like in Germany or France,

– Mr. Nagy argued, adding that Peter Magyar does an effective job in convincing his own supporters, making him a valuable tool for Brussels.



DK–Tisza grand coalition

According to the analyst, despite the public back-and-forth between the Tisza party and DK, they are preparing for a grand coalition, driven not solely by electoral arithmetic, but also by the shifting dynamics of the international political landscape.

They aim to replicate the same grand coalition that was formed in the EU: Peter Magyar sits in the People's Party, DK represents the Socialists, while Momentum would integrate into the Renew Europe group.

The policies of the three parties are clearly not as far apart as they try to portray. In fact, they share much in common: they voted for the migration pact, the continued application of the rule of law mechanism, and its future use as a political weapon against Hungary. They also voted on budget amendments, including provisions that reallocate funds for sensitivity training—essentially aligning on gender-related issues. But, perhaps most significantly, representatives from both parties back the financing of Ukraine within the pro-war agenda. If Momentum were still in the European Parliament, they would have undoubtedly supported these proposals, argued Ervin Nagy, who pointed to Poland's example, where this is how things worked. Returning to the DK–Tisza coalition, the analyst predicts that if these two parties remain dominant by 2026,

a coalition akin to the old Socialist (MSZP)–Social Democrat (SZDSZ) partnership could emerge. In this scenario, Peter Magyar would occupy the role once held by the liberal SZDSZ party, but in a stronger form, while DK would represent the left wing.

– However, for all this to happen, Mr.Magyar must overcome his "you can't topple the government with Gyurcsany" principle, the enalyst stated.