Daniel Freund Launches Attack on Hungary in the US

Daniel Freund, who regularly rails against our country, held talks about Hungary in Washington a few weeks ago. The German Greens MEP uploaded the details of the visit to his official EP profile. According to the description under the heading Situation in Hungary and US support, Freund held talks with the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The talks are completely absurd and raise a range of questions: Daniel Freud, as an MEP, negotiated without any mandate about an EU member state in a third country, which is outside the EU.

Intriguing against Hungary in Washington?

The agency, which is seen as an instrument of US power-building, is also known to work closely with the CIA, one of the main intelligence agencies of the United States. The USAID, much criticized for its influence maneuvers, announced at the end of 2022 that after two decades, it would launch a new 'Central Europe Program', justifying the move with leftist-liberal catchphrases such as the strengthening of civil society, increasing the competitiveness and sustainability of 'independent' media, and further developing the monitoring functions of various NGOs, among other issues.

Based on Freund's activities so far, the MEP most likely had an agenda that ran counter to Hungary's interests and sovereignty in the negotiations organized before the Biden administration's imminent departure.

He would expel Hungary from the EU

The German politician has taken virtually every opportunity to attack the patriotic Hungarian government. As one of the vocal members of EP's Budgetary Control Committee, he has been strongly pushing for sanctions against Hungary, including lobbying for years to withhold EU funds the country is entitled to.

Remarkably, Freund has admitted that he is calling for financial sanctions against Hungary partly because the Orban government disagrees with the EU's migration policy The German Greens politician's extreme pro-migration views are illustrated by the fact that he even suggested that due to its position, Hungary should leave the EU.

Freund says Orban cannot represent Europeans

Daniel Freund also sought to thwart Hungary's EU presidency last year. In a petition, he called on European Council President Charles Michel to suspend the Hungarian presidency, claiming that Prime Minister Viktor Orban cannot represent Europeans.

