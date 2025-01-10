Gyorgy Rasko, Peter Magyar's advisor wants war and the death of several hundred thousand people, as reported by Hir TV.

"The Tisza Party is pro-peace and does not want war," Peter Magyar kept repeating during his spring campaign tour of the country. Throughout the campaign, the leader of the Tisza Party tried to maintain the appearance that they are on the side of peace and reject armed conflict.

Now, however, an advisor to Peter Magyar took to social media, reflecting on Europe's need for a sobering war.

Gyorgy Rasko, who describes the death of people as a cleansing, has been providing guidance to the leader of the Tisza Party for months. In the autumn, he even appeared in a joint video with the party chief. At the time, Magyar introduced the expert as a good old friend of his.