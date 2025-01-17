Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Minden meg fog változni!

Dömötör CsabaTisza PártMagyar Péter
magyar

Fidesz MEP: Our Greatest Achievement in Brussels Is Not Conforming to Others’ Expectations

While Peter Magyar's delegation chief considers aligning with Manfred Weber the Tisza Party’s greatest success in Brussels, Fidesz MEPs take pride in prioritizing Hungary’s interests over others’ expectations, even if it doesn’t result in a warm reception, Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor stated.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 17. 8:29
Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)
Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The significant difference in values between the Tisza Party and Fidesz was highlighted once again by Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor, who shared a post on social media.

Peter Magyar's delegation chief in Brussels claims that their greatest achievement to date has been integrating into Manfred Weber’s community. He says they received a 'warm welcome,' meaning their 'preschool adjustment' went well,

– the MEP pointed out. 

I don’t know if their preschool emblem was the Ukrainian flag, but I do know one thing: one of our greatest achievements in Brussels is that we don’t conform to others’ expectations but focus on what is better for Hungary. Even if this doesn’t always result in a warm reception,

– Mr. Domotor emphasized. 

 

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekMel Gibson

Kihúzta a gyufát Sebestyén Balázs, vicsorogva támadtak rá a balos hiénák

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Teljesen kikészültek: Mel Gibson és Joe Rogan volt a kiváltó ok.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.