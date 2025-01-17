Fidesz MEP: Our Greatest Achievement in Brussels Is Not Conforming to Others’ Expectations

The significant difference in values between the Tisza Party and Fidesz was highlighted once again by Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor, who shared a post on social media.
Peter Magyar's delegation chief in Brussels claims that their greatest achievement to date has been integrating into Manfred Weber’s community. He says they received a 'warm welcome,' meaning their 'preschool adjustment' went well,
– the MEP pointed out.
I don’t know if their preschool emblem was the Ukrainian flag, but I do know one thing: one of our greatest achievements in Brussels is that we don’t conform to others’ expectations but focus on what is better for Hungary. Even if this doesn’t always result in a warm reception,
– Mr. Domotor emphasized.
