Security policy expert Gyorgy Nogradi explained with clarity, precision, and his trademark straightforwardness in an interview for Hir TV news why Hungary has enjoyed peace, calm, and security during the holidays and in everyday life.

Since the Hungarian government has prevented illegal migrants from entering the country, the likelihood of an attack is a mere tiny fraction of what is experienced in in Western Europe. (…) When Hungary built its border fence, all of Europe opposed it, but now Western leaders are gradually realizing that Viktor Orban was right.

In the wake of the attack at the Christmas market in Magdeburg, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) called for stricter measures. In an interview with Der Spiegel, Faeser mentioned, among other proposals, a new federal police law to strengthen authorities and the introduction of biometric surveillance for foreigners. Times are indeed changing, as the minister of the interior had previously spoken out in favor of accepting migráants.