Hungary FM: Patriotism Growing Stronger Worldwide

Today, in Madrid and Lisbon, we will discuss with the presidents of Vox and Chega how to make Europe stronger and safer, Hungary's foreign minister posted on social media.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 31. 11:25
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
"Although the liberal mainstream continues to deny it, a completely new situation has emerged in global politics. Patriotic forces have made a breakthrough, patriotism is growing stronger worldwide, and respect for sovereignty is now the mainstream,” the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto wrote on social media, adding that 

"Of course, in the European Parliament, politicians can still pretend not to notice this, but this is the case."

"The parties allied with us are also growing stronger in Southern Europe, and share our view that the European Union should not be a superstate, but an alliance of nations proud of history, culture, and heritage," Peter Szijjarto explained.

 

Today, in Madrid and Lisbon, we will discuss with the presidents of Vox and Chega how to make Europe stronger and safer,

he said.

 

