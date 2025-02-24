Hungary FM Heads to Brussels for Tough Battle

"After three years of war, there is now a chance for peace. We have always maintained the position that only a US–Russia agreement can lead to the end of the war," Peter Szijjarto posted on social media.

Hungary's foreign minister added:

The pro-peace US president has finally brought the long-awaited turning point: US–Russia negotiations on peace and the normalization of US–Russia relations have begun.

Both issues are of fundamental interest to Hungary, he emphasized. Therefore, it is crucial that these negotiations lead to success. However, he expressed concern over the efforts of pro-war European liberals to obstruct the agreement. That is why he vowed to do everything necessary to prevent Brussels and pro-war Europeans from blocking the US–Russia deal that could bring peace.

Today, we are holding an EU Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in Brussels. We will be eyeball to eyeball, there will be great pressure, but we will not give in,

Peter Szijjarto underlined.

"For three years, we have resisted pressure. For three years, we have refused to be dragged into their war policies. We can easily hold out now," the minister stressed.

Hungary will not agree to rushing into an extension of the sanctions regime against individuals, nor will it support spending additional tens of billions of euros on arms deliveries. And when it comes to security guarantees, we will not ask what guarantees Ukraine needs—we will ask what security guarantees we, Hungarians, need! It’s going to be a rough day…

Peter Szijjarto concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto at a joint press conference with Christian Hafenecker, secretary-general of Austria’s Freedom Party, at Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on February 21, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Boglarka Bodnar)