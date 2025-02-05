Peter Magyar's Activists Would Immediately Abolish 13th Month Pension, Pension Premium, Early Retirement

The Tisza Party activists favor a full-scale offensive against retirees. Shocking discussions are taking place in the party's internal program-writing Discord group about how to cut benefits for the elderly.

First, it's important to clarify that Discord is an online platform where users can communicate via text and voice. Peter Magyar's party has been using this platform for months, and their program-writing group also operates there.

This group is so significant within the organization that Tisza politicians have frequently referenced it, and it is filled with the party's official moderators. and party chief Peter Magyar himself also gives instructions there.

Former Otpor activist bent on saving money off retirees

Returning to the program writers' exchanges, one regular participant in this group is Gabor Gutasi, who Magyar Nemzet wrote about in an article Tuesday . According to him, he was an enthusiastic participant in the protests of the Otpor! movement in Serbia, which employed aggressive, anarchist methods.

Gutasi is preparing for a political career within the Tisza Party, as he mentioned in his reasoning at the beginning of January. But the most interesting information he shared in the Tisza Discord group concerns pensions. He would abolish the 13th month pension and instead support families in some form—this, written by an activist preparing to become a parliamentary representative under Tisza Party colors.

Another user discussing economic consolidation also proposed the same solution. "There are two possible ways out, both painful. One is similar to the consolidation applied in Greece, meaning adding another layer to the crisis and making the economy sustainable through further austerity measures. For example, phasing out or suspending the 13th month pension. The point is that we need to make much bigger cuts, even though it already hurts. But at least death will be rapid, paving the way for resurrection. The Bokros package was like this too," reads the reasoning. The activist suggested that many elements from the brutal austerity measures in Argentina could be applied here and again specifically mentioned abolishing the 13th month pension.