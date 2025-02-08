USAID Funded 6200 Journalists, 707 Media Outlets Worldwide - Including in Hungary

With the sensationalist headline “Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze Throws Journalism into Chaos Around the World”, the Soros-linked organization Reporters Without Borders reported on the recent changes. Citing previous USAID information, the article revealed shocking data: the U.S. Democratic leadership had funded more than 6,000 journalists and over 700 media organizations. The article also went on to reveal that USAID financed 279 “media” NGOs, which act as umbrella organizations for lobbying efforts. Furthermore, 9 out of 10 Ukrainian media outlets were funded by the Biden administration, meaning that now, with funding cut off, several local newspapers have ceased operations.

USAID Director Samantha Power visited Hungary in February 2023. According to a report from the U.S. Embassy at the time, she met with Hungarian independent journalists and media-focused NGOs, discussing their commitment to reporting on critical issues and how they could respond to significant challenges affecting press freedom.

They also discussed ways to expand their audience and develop sustainable revenue channels. In other words, just two years ago, USAID’s leadership was in Hungary negotiating financial support for pro-opposition media outlets, at a meeting at the Szabo Ervin Metropolitan Library in Budapest.

David Pressman, then US Ambassador to Budapest and Samantha Power, head of USAID, met with some members of the opposition media at the Szabo Ervin Metropolitan Library in Budapest on February 11, 2023 (Source: Twitter/Samantha Power)

At a press conference, Samantha Power responded to a question from Magyar Nemzet, stating:

“I did not meet with opposition politicians in Hungary. It is important to clarify that we do not support opposition parties nor opposition politicians anywhere in the world. USAID only supports independent organizations, which should not be confused with opposition parties. Democracy can only function properly when these independent organizations and media outlets serve as a system of checks and balances in a given country.”