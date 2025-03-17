Hungary FM: Brussels Is Becoming Completely Isolated

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto announced in a Facebook post that he is traveling to Brussels, where discussions on aid to Ukraine will be on the agenda.

FM Peter Szijjarto believes action must be taken against the pro-war stance (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)

According to Hungary's foreign minister, the Brussels elite is doing everything in its power to prolong the war, but action must be taken against this.

Brussels is now becoming completely isolated in global politics, as Europe's liberal pro-war politicians continuously attempt to block the success of peace negotiations. Today in Brussels, several proposals will be on the table aiming to allocate additional billions of euros or weapons to Ukraine, funded by European taxpayers. We are traveling to Brussels today to oppose these pro-war proposals and to promote the success of peace negotiations,

− FM Peter Szijjarto stated.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto delivers a speech at the VOKE Jozsef Attila Cultural Center on March 15, 2025. (Photo: MTI)