The analysis published last week by Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Office (SPO) on the USAID scandal and its Hungarian corruption connections has caused a significant outcry. The compact and informative study has been heavily criticized and discredited by the liberal press, while the report reveals crucial findings on how and why - and with the help of whom - the pro-Democratic Party deep state in the United States, the U.S. State Department, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) attempted to influence Central European regional politics. The study, which could be considered a document reflecting contemporary affairs, is presented by Magyar Nemzet in a series of articles. In the first chapter, we delve into the USAID’s program in Central Europe.

Donald Trump’s arrival on the scene

The report by the Sovereignty Protection Office highlights that Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025, marked a turning point in the unraveling of the USAID corruption network. The agency has been present in the East-Central European region for decades, but until recently, it was largely regarded as a humanitarian organization.

However, for about a decade now, it has become increasingly clear that USAID represents the interests of the United States’ liberal Democratic Party worldwide, using American taxpayers’ money while masquerading as a humanitarian aid organization.

As the Sovereignty Protection Office notes, "USAID has established a complex financial structure for distributing foreign aid, which in many cases is either impossible or extremely difficult to trace. The agency has involved a network of international foundations and for-profit enterprises in its resource distribution to obscure the flow of American public funds." The report adds that tracking these funds became even more challenging from 2021 onward, when USAID’s resources began to "merge" with EU funds.

Funding Terrorists

Particularly alarming revelations emerged regarding USAID disbursements after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an agency spearheaded by Elon Musk, launched an audit of USAID.

Gregg Roman, executive director of the Middle East Forum, a think tank focused on advancing American interests in the Middle East, reported to DOGE that USAID had provided funds to the Palestinian Hamas, while the Taliban received forty million dollars weekly.

He emphasized that U.S. aid had indirectly reached al-Shabaab in Somalia, the Hamza network in Sudan, as well as Islamic Jihad, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, Syria’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and dozens of other terrorist organizations.

While these revelations are gravely concerning, the financial support directed toward opposition forces in Poland with the aim of toppling the right-wing government is no less questionable. And it wasn’t just about financial aid. "A 2021 internal USAID document titled Disinformation Primer included recommended strategies such as suppressing unwanted content in search engine results and depriving content creators of advertising revenue," the report published by the Sovereignty Protection Office states.