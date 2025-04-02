The European Commission has admitted to Magyar Nemzet that it is trying to prepare European citizens for danger.

The strategy sets a goal for European citizens to be self-sufficient for 72 hours. The Commission will support member states—with the area falling into their competence—in achieving this goal,

a spokesperson for the body wrote in response to our inquiry.

The 72-hour survival kit is one possible measure to achieve this goal. Such a kit ensures that citizens are prepared and self-sufficient during the first critical three days of an emergency, as it provides essential supplies such as food, water, medical necessities, and other vital items. This preparedness helps reduce the immediate impact on emergency services, allowing them to focus on the most critical situations during a crisis,

the explanation continued.

Today, the EU launches its new #Preparedness Strategy.



“Ready for anything” — this must be our new European way of life. Our motto and #hashtag. pic.twitter.com/fA1z8ZvMDA — Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) March 26, 2025

According to the spokesperson, the implementation of the initiative falls into the competence of the member states, which can adjust the contents of the survival kits to "national needs and circumstances."

The European Commission can support the development of general guidelines and the exchange of best practices. The Commission’s goal is to raise awareness through public information campaigns or the planned EU preparedness day,

the spokesperson emphasized.

This measure by the European Commission is yet another clear indication that Brussels has chosen war over peace. This is also evidenced by the fact that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently announced an 800-billion-euro armament plan, while the European People’s Party (EPP), the largest EP group, is exerting immense pressure on its members—including MEPs of the Tisza Party—to vote in line with the pro-war narrative regarding Ukraine and the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Manfred Weber, only those who are committed to Ukraine can remain members of the EPP.

The preparedness strategy just published by the European Commission—especially its tone—makes it evident that Brussels is using fear as a political weapon to justify increased spending and power concentration, as highlighted in a recent article in the European Conservative magazine.

"The line between a prepared society and a frightened one is thin—and today, Europe seems eager to cross it," the European Conservative article stressed, adding that some of the very dangers the European Commission is preparing citizens for have, in part, been caused by its own policies.

Cover photo: EU and Ukrainian flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)