Once again, there was another round of lecturing on Klikk TV’s show Erosito. This time they brought in a real heavyweight “expert” — Laszlo Majtenyi, the Hungarian Left’s former presidential candidate. But during the show, he exposed himself: it became crystal clear that he stands on the side of war. What exactly did he say?

“The 'war-related state of emergency' is merely a Fidesz-concocted state of emergency . This means that the circles of power are experiencing fear.”