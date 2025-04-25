Europe Gears Up for War - Part 3: Brussels Massively Fuels War Psychosis

The war in Ukraine has pushed nearly every European country to arm themselves, but many states have gone beyond boosting defense spending. War psychosis and panic are spreading across numerous nations. Governments typically frame their initiatives as "informing" the public about a changed security environment, conditioning citizens for a potential outbreak of war—and Brussels is pushing these efforts as hard as it can.

Assembling 72-Hour Survival Kits Across the EU

A prime example of this is the so-called EU Preparedness Union Strategy recently unveiled by the European Commission, which offers various pieces of advice to the public for emergency situations. Among other things, EU citizens are being encouraged to prepare self-sufficiency emergency kits that include enough supplies for 72 hours—water, food, cash, and basic items such as flashlights, matches or lighters, first aid kits, battery-powered radios, chargers, and phone batteries. Citizens are even advised to keep copies of their identification documents on hand. The European Commission also pressed for integrating preparedness lessons into school curricula and introducing an EU Preparedness Day.

While preparedness is undeniably useful, the effort appears more dubious when paired with Brussels’ aggressive pro-war rhetoric.

War Guidebooks Also Spread Panic

Several EU states have already adopted measures mirroring the Commission’s proposals. In Poland, the defense minister recently warned citizens to prepare to survive for 72 hours without state assistance and announced that every household will receive a survival guide by the end of the year.

In Sweden, a booklet entitled "In Case of Crisis or War" was distributed to households as early as last November. It includes instructions on how to find shelter during air raids and how to assemble a survival kit. France and Finland have also recommended putting together a 72-hour emergency kit. Additionally, the Nordic country launched an interactive website called 72tuntia.fi ("Would you survive 72 hours?") to enable citizens to test their preparedness through a quiz and receive tips on what they may be missing.

Further evidence of Finland’s preparations for war includes a sharp increase in the popularity of military training courses and reservist associations. The Finnish government announced plans to open more then three hundred new shooting ranges—a big jump from the 670 in operation today.

App to Locate Shelters

It’s notable that a growing number of Finnish women are participating in survival and emergency preparedness training. One such course, known as Nasta, held at a military base near Lohtaja, recently trained around 75 women in building a fire, first aid, outdoor cooking, and basic survival skills. The training is organized by the Women's National Emergency Preparedness Association, which holds about 40 similar programs across Finland each year.

Germany is developing an app to help people locate the nearest bunker or shelter in the event of an attack.

The level of war hysteria prevailing in Germany is also reflected in a proposal by Roderich Kiesewetter, a leading CDU politician, who is calling for crisis training to be introduced in schools for students.

Cover photo: Nammo aerospace and defense group operated jointly by Norway and Finland, specializing in the production of ammunition, rocket engines, and space applications, March 28, 2023 (Photo: Yasmina/Twitter)

