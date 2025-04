EU enlargement was never an act of charity; it serves the interests of the current member states, PM Viktor Orban pointed out.

According to PM Orban, EU enlargement must serve the interests of its members, and admitting Ukraine would not be beneficial (Photo: AFP)

We were not admitted because of our pretty eyes. The West decided to admit Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia because it was in their interest,

– Mr. Orban underlined.

EU enlargement was never an act of charity. We were admitted, along with others, because it served the interests of the existing member states. Let’s not kid ourselves. Today, the accession of Ukraine would weaken Europe, not strengthen it. We must protect what we have built, not… pic.twitter.com/QhmNYUUIRE — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) April 28, 2025

They may have said compliments back then, but we have outgrown the age of fairy tales,” Viktor Orban said.