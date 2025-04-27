Ukraine's EU Accession Also Threatens Hungarian Jobs

"Ukraine’s accession to the EU would flood the European labor markets, including Hungary's with Ukrainian workers," Mate Kocsis wrote on his Facebook page. The Fidesz parliamentary group leader called on all Hungarians to express their opinion in the Voks 2025 public consultation vote.

Photo: MTI/EPA/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Voks 2025, the public opinion vote launched by Hungary's government for Hungarian people to have a say in Ukraine’s EU accession, is well under way. Meanwhile, Brussels is exerting increasing pressure on the Orban government to accelerate Ukraine’s EU admission.

Government Position on Ukraine's EU Bid Is Clear

The Hungarian government’s position on this matter is clear and unwavering: Ukraine’s EU accession would cause enormous harm to Hungary’s economy. Brussels is pushing for Ukraine's accelerated integration, without consulting Europeans' opinions and without assessing or reporting the consequences of admitting a country currently at war.

The European Left wants to push this decision through over the heads of the people, including Hungarians.

Yet such a decision could shape the daily lives of Europeans for a long time, bringing multiple dangers. Should Ukraine join, Hungarian farmers would face severe hardships, as large quantities of Ukrainian agricultural products, of uncontrolled quality, would flood European markets.