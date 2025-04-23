Brussels uninterested in people's opinion

Brussels is pushing to fast-track Ukraine's EU membership without consulting Europeans, and without accounting for or discussing the consequences of allowing a country at war to join.

The European leftists want to make this decision over the heads of the people, including Hungarians.

Yet this decision could severely impact the everyday lives of Europeans long term, as Ukraine’s accession carries numerous risks. Nevertheless, Ursula von der Leyen, Manfred Weber, and their Hungarian mouthpiece, Peter Magyar, fully support Ukraine's EU membership.

This is why the Tisza Party did exactly what Brussels instructed him to: they held a fake referendum, the results of which unsurprisingly reflect what Peter Magyar’s bosses in Brussels expected. The majority of the Tisza Party supports Ukraine's EU membership. The left-wing party leader also revealed what will happen after their data-collection referendum: they will treat the results as a political commitment, and it will form the basis of their government program.

It will become a sort of national minimum,

declared Peter Magyar, making it clearer than ever that he would support the neighboring country's EU accession based on a questionable fake referendum—even if Hungarians opposed it in the framework of the official Vote 2025, and even if it would harm Hungarian citizens and families.

Despite the Tisza Party’s pro-accession result,

public opinion polls clearly show that the majority of Hungarians reject Ukraine’s EU membership.

Therefore, unlike the left-wing party, the Hungarian government is consulting people in a credible and verifiable way: Vote 2025 ballots are printed on secure paper that cannot be duplicated, and the vote tallying will be conducted in the presence of a notary.

The government will treat the results of this verified vote as politically binding.