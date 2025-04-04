ukrajnakonzultációEurópakormánypártvéleményreferendum
Hungarians Will Decide on Ukraine's EU Membership

The campaign informing citizens about the upcoming consultative vote—dubbed Voks 2025—on Ukraine’s EU membership has commenced. The government's position is clear: Ukraine’s accession to the EU would cause significant damage to Hungary’s economy. In matters that affect the nation’s future, Hungary's ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance regularly seeks the opinion of the Hungarian people. National consultations and referendums held in recent years have enabled voters to provide clear and firm mandates to the government on key issues.

Máté Patrik
2025. 04. 04. 14:16
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: MTI/EPA/Sergiy Dolzhenko)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: MTI/EPA/Sergiy Dolzhenko)
In a way that's nearly unique in the EuropeanUnion, Hungary is asking its citizens what they think about the possibility of Ukraine joining the EU. Recently, the campaign to inform the public about the consultative vote has kicked off. “The main message of the Voks 2025 consultative vote is that we should decide, and we should not allow Brussels bureaucrats and failed politicians to make decisions over our heads,” Balazs Hidveghi, the parliamentary secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, told Hungary's public broadcaster on Thursday. 

A véleménynyilvánító szavazás kampányplakátja (Fotó: Magyar Nemzet)
Campaign poster for the consultative vote on Ukraine’s EU membership (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

The state secretary indicated that Hungary is facing a decision of great importance. Brussels wants to fast-track Ukraine’s EU membership, pushing the country into the union without a wide public debate and without considering the views of the people.

Regarding the voting process, he explained that postal ballots will begin to be sent out in mid-April. Everyone will receive an envelope with the ballot, a letter, and a free return envelope. These will be delivered to every address in the country by the end of May, and the ballots must be returned by June 20.

 

We Don’t Want to Collapse Under the Weight of Ukraine’s Membership

At the EU summit held in early March, PM Orban announced that he would initiate a vote on Ukraine’s EU membership. In an interview, he said Ukraine’s EU membership would currently mean the collapse of both the European and Hungarian economies.

A year ago, the question was whether we want to die for Ukraine. Now, the question is, do we want to collapse under Ukraine’s membership? Dear friends, let's have a consultative vote!

– Mr. Orban said in his speech on March 15, referring to Ukraine.

Tamas Menczer, the communications director of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance, announced last week that the governing parties would begin a political tour around the country, primarily to draw attention to the dangers of Ukraine's EU membership.

Ukraine’s accession would cost every Hungarian millions of forints, and there are still countless unanswered questions,

– Gergely Gulyas pointed out at during last Thursday’s regular government press briefing.

The minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office elaborated: one such question is determining the exact territory that would join the EU, given that we’re talking about a country at war.

 

Action Points

The Hungarian government already has significant experience in successfully representing Hungarian interests in Brussels, often relying on the clear and firm opinions of the Hungarian people. When Viktor Orban announced that the government would initiate a consultative vote, he stated that it would be conducted in the same manner as the national consultations—swiftly and simply.

n the last 15 years, national consultations have been very helpful in establishing points of agreement between the government and the electorate. The most recent national consultation, held last fall, focused primarily on Hungary’s economic sovereignty and neutrality, but also addressed economic growth, wage increases, support for businesses, and securing housing for young people. More than 1.3 million people completed the questionnaires, with a large majority supporting the government’s position.

The government has already fought a successful battle with Brussels over Ukraine’s EU membership. In the national consultation held in the fall of 2023, the question of Ukraine’s membership was included. At that time, over one and a half million participants voted against it, with 99% rejecting the idea.

In response to the war in Ukraine, the government also asked the Hungarian people’s opinion about the EU sanctions imposed in the fall of 2022. According to reports, 97% of Hungarians rejected the sanctions that caused significant damage. 1.389 million people participated in that consultation. One of the most well-known national consultations was held in May 2015, during the European migration crisis. That consultation focused on immigration and terrorism. 1.254 million people participated, with a significant majority supporting the government’s stance against Brussels’ policies and in favor of national interests.

 

Clear Mandate 

Besides the national consultations, referendums also provide an opportunity for voters to express their views on critical issues, thus setting the direction for the government. For example, the government-initiated child protection referendum was held on the same day as the 2022 parliamentary elections. In the four questions on the ballot, a significant majority of Hungarians supported the government’s position against the spread of LGBTQ+ propaganda in schools and kindergartens. In 2016, the government asked Hungarians about the EU's migrant quota sceme.

In the referendum following the migration crisis, 98% of Hungarians rejected the migrant quota plan and supported the government’s position on a strict migration policy.

 

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: MTI/EPA/Sergiy Dolzhenko)

 

