PM Orban Casts Vote in Public Opinion Referendum + Video

“Vote 2025 is in full swing. I received my ballot today. I urge everyone to make use of this opportunity to express their opinion by voting, because we are asking people about an issue that will define Hungary’s future for decades,” PM Orban states in the video. He emphasizes that Ukraine’s accession to the European Union carries enormous risks:

“It threatens the operation of Hungarian companies, will destroy our agriculture, put Hungarian jobs at risk, and even endanger pensions,” Orban listed, adding that “Brussels bureaucrats and their local agents are doing everything they can to force Ukraine’s EU accession through.”

What’s at stake is whether we can prevent this and protect the Hungarian people from the dangers that come with it. Only the Hungarian people can decide Hungary’s fate. We await your opinion as well,”

the prime minister concluded his video message.

Everyone’s Opinion Matters

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, the public opinion vote on Ukraine’s EU membership is currently under way. The Hungarian Postal Service is distributing the ballots to all eligible voters by the end of May. The purpose of the vote is to let Hungarian citizens decide whether they support Ukraine joining the European Union. Based on the results, the government will defend the position before EU institutions.

The campaign poster of Hungary's public opinion vote on Ukraine's EU membership. The text reads: "Vote2025 on Ukraine's EU membership. Let's not allow them to decide over our heads. Put out by the Government of Hungary." (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

Orban previously voiced his position on March 15, when he presented a 12-point declaration that included: “Union, but without Ukraine.” Earlier, on March 6, an extraordinary EU summit was held in Brussels focusing on Ukraine's EU membership and European defense strategy. Afterward, Orban expressed his concerns, stating:

“Ukraine’s accession would pose serious economic and security risks for Hungary—both politically and economically.”

That’s why the government decided to initiate this public opinion vote—to ensure that Hungarians have a direct say in the matter. A ballot is being delivered by post to every citizen.

The ballot paper contains a single question: "Do you support Ukraine's European Union membership? Yes or No?"

As in a parliamentary election, voting involves marking an X in the circle above the yes or no answer. The ballot paper will be on security paper, not photocopiable or reproducible. The ballot paper can be returned to the government in a free reply envelope. The votes will be tallied in the presence of a notary.