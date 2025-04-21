Even last year, while still just a candidate for the European Parliament, Kinga Kollar began disparaging Hungarians. Although she had not yet taken a seat in the EP, she had already adopted the rhetoric often used by Brussels' leftists.

At the time, she referred to Hungarians as a “brainwashed people.”

Peter Magyar’s associate made that that statement in a social media post. While she was not yet an MEP and had no professional ties to Peter Magyar, her connection to the Brussels left goes back much further. Her career in Brussels dates back to as early as 2003, during the governments of former Hungarian Prime Ministers Peter Medgyessy and Ferenc Gyurcsany.

During that time, sMs. Kollar held several posts, and between 2006 and 2008—under the Gyurcsany administration—she worked at the European Commission’s Representation in Budapest as coordinator of information networks. This is particularly noteworthy, as it was during this period that the Gyurcsany government falsified the convergence program, concealing the true state of Hungary’s economy. Spanish EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia played a prominent role in that deception.

Kollar’s true breakthrough came when she joined Peter Magyar’s team and was placed on the Tisza Party’s list for the European Parliament. It was during that period that she declared in an introductory video — still available to this day:

Sometimes I feel ashamed to be Hungarian.

At the time, Ms. Kollar held a different position and also mentioned that she lived in Luxembourg and worked for the European Commission.

Peter Magyar ultimately placed his trust in the already-tested Ms. Kollar and nominated her as an MEP candidate. Voters of the Tisza Party later elected her to both the European Parliament and the Budapest General Assambly.