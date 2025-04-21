The fact that MEP Kinga Kollar expressed satisfaction over the worsening conditions of Hungarians may have come as a surprise to many, but it was not the first time that one of Peter Magyar’s associates revealed a lack of patriotism. From nearly her first day with the Tisza Party, the Mr. Kollar showed how she truly thought about Hungary and its people.
Kinga Kollar Leaves Panic and Despair in Her Wake
Although the politician of the Tisza Party did not first enter Brussels' service last year, she used to work for them before. It was, however, Peter Magyar who truly elevated her profile. Yet Kinga Kollar has now put the left-wing party — and its Brussels-aligned leader — in a difficult position by publicly voicing what they had tried so hard to keep under wraps.
Even last year, while still just a candidate for the European Parliament, Kinga Kollar began disparaging Hungarians. Although she had not yet taken a seat in the EP, she had already adopted the rhetoric often used by Brussels' leftists.
At the time, she referred to Hungarians as a “brainwashed people.”
Peter Magyar’s associate made that that statement in a social media post. While she was not yet an MEP and had no professional ties to Peter Magyar, her connection to the Brussels left goes back much further. Her career in Brussels dates back to as early as 2003, during the governments of former Hungarian Prime Ministers Peter Medgyessy and Ferenc Gyurcsany.
During that time, sMs. Kollar held several posts, and between 2006 and 2008—under the Gyurcsany administration—she worked at the European Commission’s Representation in Budapest as coordinator of information networks. This is particularly noteworthy, as it was during this period that the Gyurcsany government falsified the convergence program, concealing the true state of Hungary’s economy. Spanish EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia played a prominent role in that deception.
Kollar’s true breakthrough came when she joined Peter Magyar’s team and was placed on the Tisza Party’s list for the European Parliament. It was during that period that she declared in an introductory video — still available to this day:
Sometimes I feel ashamed to be Hungarian.
At the time, Ms. Kollar held a different position and also mentioned that she lived in Luxembourg and worked for the European Commission.
Peter Magyar ultimately placed his trust in the already-tested Ms. Kollar and nominated her as an MEP candidate. Voters of the Tisza Party later elected her to both the European Parliament and the Budapest General Assambly.
Kinga Kollar Kicks Things Up a Notch
These prior remarks already made clear that Ms. Kollar had a peculiar relationship with Hungary and its people. However, she surpassed even her earlier statements when she openly told a Brussels committee that
she believes the withholding of EU funds is effective and functional because it hinders Hungary’s economic development and stalls investments and hospital renovations. The Tisza Party politician emphasized that the positive side of all this is that the resulting decline in living standards benefits the opposition.
Ms. Kollar can afford to say such things because she does not need to worry about any decline in her own living standards. Peter Magyar’s associate may in fact be one of the wealtiest Hungarian MEPs. In addition to her high salary, she owns multiple properties, has investments worth millions of forints, and even a vacation home in Madeira.
A kijelentés azonnal hatalmas port kavart a hazai politikai életben, rengeteg embert felháborított a Tisza Párt képviselőjének magyarellenes megnyilvánulása. Természetesen voltak, akik rögtön a baloldali EP-képviselő védelmére keltek, hogy kimosdassák a botrányos kijelentése után. Dömötör Csaba, a Fidesz EP-képviselője a mentegetésekkel kapcsolatban elmondta:
Her statement has immediately stirred enormous controversy in Hungary's political life. Many were outraged by the Tisza Party representative’s anti-Hungarian rhetoric. Predictably, some rushed to her defense, trying to whitewash her scandalous remarks. Responding to these attempts at damage control, Fidesz MEP Csaba Domotor emphasized:
„There is no way to spin this, because everyone understood exactly what Kinga Kollar was saying.”
According to Mr. Domotor, the very media outlets now defending her are the ones that failed to ask the most basic questions when Peter Magyar wiretapped and blackmailed his wife, stole a phone, or threatened journalists.
Although Peter Magyar’s associate proudly told Brussels that declining living standards in Hungary were a political win, she later avoided domestic media questions.
Ms. Kollar was unwilling to stand by the Tisza Party’s position here, back at home, and instead resorted to tactics frequently used by Peter Magyar.
She refused to answer questions and hid behind Tisza Party activists to avoid reporters.
Peter Magyar did the same, declining to comment on his representative’s remarks. He chose silence and also retreated behind his party's activists and bodyguards to avoid inconvenient press inquiries.
They likely avoided statements on the issue because the entire party sensed that this was not something they could simply sweep under the rug, as they had with previous scandals. This was also apparent at a Tisza Party event held shortly after the controversial remarks. Journalist Daniel Bohar overheard what appeared to be a conversation between two Tisza employees:
He's all worked up because of Kollar.
Mr. Bohar also noted that Peter Magyar appeared visibly tense at the event.
According to the journalist, Peter Magyar spent the entire night in crisis talks with his staff. He reportedly even shouted at his associate for saying in public what had previously only been discussed behind closed doors.
Political analyst Daniel Deak agreed that the leftist party leader had reason to be anxious, as he had spent months trying to create the impression that they were not serving globalist interests.
Now, however, Kinga Kollar’s statements made it clear to all that the Tisza Party is, in fact, representing Brussels’ interests.
According to Agoston Samuel Mraz, the cooperation between the Hungarian opposition and Brussels leadership is unacceptable and harmful to the Hungarian people.
There is no European country where a party could remain in public life after such a speech,
– the head of the Nezopont Institute emphasized.
Peter Magyar’s Associate Must (Should) Resign
Ms. Kollar’s comments could not go unchallenged by other politicians either.
Some labeled the left-wing representative a traitor for seeking political gain from the deterioration of Hungarians' living conditions.
Others called for her immediate resignation from politics.
Even Prime Minister Viktor Orban addressed the issue, sending a message to the Tisza Party representative:
It has been revealed that Tisza Party’s representatives are working against the Hungarian people. Those who act against Hungarians in Brussels should disappear from Hungarian public life!
In his weekly interview on Kossuth Radio’s “Good Morning, Hungary!” program, PM Orban emphasized that politics is not about power, but about serving the country and the people of Hungary. "Those willing to do anything for power and money can never be trusted," declared Mr. Orban.
The remarks of a representative who rejoices at Hungarians' declining living standards has provoked public outrage. Within a day, publicist Zsolt Bayer — representing the CÖF–CÖKA forums — and the National Resistance Movement organized a protest against the words of Peter Magyar’s MEP. An estimated 5,000–6,000 people took part.
Our columnist Zsolt Bayer also spoke at the demonstration, comparing the current situation to 1848:
But back in 1848, there weren’t many Hungarians who sided with the governing council. Today, it’s different. Now they have paid agents.
– He said, adding that "Brussels Peter was paid five million to become Brussels’ agent. As he himself put it, it’s the world’s biggest fake job."
The other is Kinga Kollar—our dear ‘Kinguci’—who does the same for seven million a month. These people are paid by Brussels and implement its orders,
– the columnist highlighted.
Others who spoke at the protest incliuded Gergely Gulyas, Bence Apati, and Tamas Menczer. Mr. Gulyas, in charge of the Prime Minister's Office, stated:
We are gathered here in such numbers to say no to a political agenda that has the explicit aim of harming Hungarians."
He stressed that the Tisza Party’s delegates in Brussels — each raking in seven million forints monthly — are working to make Hungarians poorer. He added that they believe the worse things are for the country, the better it is for them.
"All the Tisza Party cares about is power, and for that, Peter Magyar even betrayed the mother of his three children," Mr. Gulyas said. He added that Brussels supports these traitorous politicians because it wants to replace Hungary’s anti-migration, anti-gender, anti-war government with a puppet regime. "Peter Magyar is the perfect candidate—he’d betray anyone he’s ever met, and everyone he hasn’t," Mr. Gulyas said.
Following the protest, the National Resistance Movement launched a petition demanding that anyone who conspires with Brussels against Hungary be removed from public life.
"Kinga Kollar’s speech revealed that the Tisza Party and Brussels are colluding against the Hungarian people. They’ve agreed to wreck Hungary’s economy and healthcare and to reduce living standards in order to help the Tisza Party gain power," the petition declared. It also added:
Brussels' support for the Tisza Party doesn't come for free. In exchange, the left-wing party must unconditionally back Ukraine, Ukraine’s EU membership, and all Brussels policies—no matter how harmful they are to the Hungarian people.
Panic and Disillusionment
Despite efforts to conceal it, Kinga Kollar’s statements have had consequences for the Tisza Party. According to Balint Rotyis, an analyst at the Nezopont Institute, ever since it became clear that Peter Magyar essentially represents Brussels’ position on Ukraine’s forced EU accession, the party has tried to blur its stance in a bid to forge, or falsify history.
They are visibly in panick, realizing that they've entered a political minefield that could hurt them domestically,"the analyst stated.
He also pointed out that Peter Magyar failed to distance himself from Ms. Kollar’s statement about the withholding of EU funds being a positive development. In doing so, he essentially confirmed the Tisza Party’s official political position, he added.
Cover photo: Tisza Party MEP Kinga Kollar (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
Pope Francis Was a Personal Friend to Hungarians
Members of the government pay tribute to Pope Francis.
PM Orban: Thank You for Everything, Holy Father!
The Hungarian prime minister bids farewell to the late Pope Francis.
Alarming Trend: Drug Culture Infiltrates Mobile Games, Endangering Youth
Disadvantaged young people are most at risk.
PM Orban: He Is Risen!
Hungary's prime minister wishes everyone a blessed and happy Easter.
